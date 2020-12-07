Last week, the Monticello Times printed a paid advertisement from a company telling readers that N-95 masks are finally back in stock!
In this ad, while they didn’t specifically state that wearing an N-95 mask will protect you from Covid-19, (or even state the name of their company?), it was more than implied by citing “CDC recommendation” and using terms such as “lockdown”.
I was surprised to see that they actually correctly stated that N-95 masks filter out 95 percent of particles 0.3 micron and larger in size, but what they didn’t tell you was that the Covid-19 particles measure 0.1 micron in size, a third the size of what these N-95 mask are designed to filter out.
So tell me, would you purchase a chain link fence to keep the mosquitoes out of your backyard? While an N-95 mask is good for a number of situations, preventing the spread of Covid-19 is not one of them. The talking heads in the media will state that “science shows that wearing a mask will save you from Covid-19”, but the only study out there actually states that infection rates between mask wears and non-mask wears are essentially the same.
Search the web for “Face masks didn’t stop coronavirus spread in Danish clinical trial”, to find the 11/20/2020 LA Times story and link to the actual study, and then use your own brain to determine whether mask wearing is helpful.
Bret R. Collier
Big Lake
