Stealing lawn                             signs is                           unconstitutional

Our constitution guarantees the right of free speech to each and every American.

Lawn signs are one way to utilize this right. 

One  may not agree with the message on the sign, but it is our right to have them in our yards.  

Stealing the signs is unlawful. Return our lawn signs.

Roger and Sue Hedtke,  

Monticello

