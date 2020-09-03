Stealing lawn signs is unconstitutional
Our constitution guarantees the right of free speech to each and every American.
Lawn signs are one way to utilize this right.
One may not agree with the message on the sign, but it is our right to have them in our yards.
Stealing the signs is unlawful. Return our lawn signs.
Roger and Sue Hedtke,
Monticello
