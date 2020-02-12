With Valentine’s Day approaching, now is a great opportunity to show your children how much you love them by making sure they are in the correct child safety seat.
As a child passenger safety technician, I see misuse caregivers make when it comes to properly securing their children: kids in the wrong child safety seat, child safety seats not fastened tight enough, and of course, children under the age of 8 and under 4-feet 9-inches riding in just a seat belt rather than a child safety seat or booster seat.
Take the time to brush up on how to properly secure children in the correct child safety seat, and better understand the importance of booster seats.
Parents and caregivers are the most important role models to their children. Always demonstrate the importance of seat belts by buckling up — and make sure your children are buckled up right, too. Call Wright County Public Health at 763-682-7516 to schedule a child safety seat check.
Jill Hylla,
Child Passenger Safety Tech. Wright County Public Health
On behalf of Safe Communities of Wright County
