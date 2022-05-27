Let me start off by saying it’s not that I don’t trust our County Auditor/Treasure, it’s that I don’t trust anyone.
In Diane Arnold’s statement to the Sherburne County Board on 5/17/22, she puts her faith on an Election Assistance Commission (EAC) certificate that states, “This certificate is not an endorsement of the product by any agency of the U.S. Government and no warranty of the product is either expressed or implied”, making this cert a worthless piece of paper.
On top of that, the “validation” process that she described, which I’ve witnessed in the past, does nothing to confirm that these machines are not capable of manipulating the vote. Feeding in a stack of test ballots may confirm that the sensors detect ballot markings but as these machines are capable of being programed to weight/adjust voting totals before being transmitted to the State, programed either onsite or remotely, the touted exercise does nothing to verify voting “integrity”. This validation process is nothing but “smoke and mirrors”. Being that these machines can be programed to adjust the vote received, they can also be programed to provide a true vote count when fed the “test ballots”, and provide an altered vote count for the real election, depending on which party gains access to these machines.
Tell the Co. Commissioners and your local officials to ditch these electronic voting machines.
