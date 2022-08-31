I would like to share the concerns expressed by State Senator Kiffmeyer in her opinion piece on August 25.
Crime has indeed become an issue in Minnesota. I was repeatedly verbally threatened and physically intimidated when I wore a button supporting then-candidate Biden for president. This did not happen in the metro area which Senator Kiffmeyer addressed, but rather in the stores and streets of Monticello.
My adult children beg me to take down my LGBTQ ally banner from my home because they are afraid that we will be targeted by others who do not feel the way we do.
Our country has been overrun by partisanship. This includes multiple threats of violence against each other, the FBI, legislators, neighbors. It is critical that the partisan dialogue be dialed down and that we return to an era where differences can be respected and tolerated. It is shameful that our elected leaders choose not to address the rising threats and acts of violence and , in fact, that partisanship has resulted in political endorsement of violence supporting a particular agenda. Senator Kiffmeyer, a strong comprehensive safety initiative is needed, but not just in the Twin Cities area, but in central Minnesota. I will be waiting for you to speak up for safety for people like me in Monticello.
