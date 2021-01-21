There have been several letters to the Editor in recent editions that make statements about face masks that are incorrect. These writers have maintained there are no reliable scientific studies showing the efficacy of masks. This is untrue. There are a number of studies validating the use of masks to reduce transmission of COVID-19, one of these studies had a subject base of 75,000. I would advise the reader to use Google search and submit the phrase “Research COVID 19 and Masks”. The reader will receive numerous links but the study “Making Sense of the Research on Covid 19 and Masks” is an excellent overview, summarizes the validating studies, discusses the many issues surrounding masks including the negative concerns such as discomfort, etc., explains how masks work and don’t work, etc. Wearing a mask should not be a political issue, it is a medical issue. Reasons for wearing or not wearing a mask should be framed in terms of medical science and each person’s assessment of risk and social responsibility. Unfortunately politicians have “high jacked” masking and oversimplified the issues. I would advise readers not to make decisions based on Letters to the Editor (including this one) but to consult with their medical providers, the people most dedicated to keeping us alive. I would not consult the “Letters to the Editor: for heart or cancer diagnosis and treatment information, this should apply to viral diseases also. I do note that issues surrounding opening of businesses, etc. are intertwined with masking but important to separate when making a personal decision when to wear or not wear a mask.
Bruce McNickle,
Monticello
