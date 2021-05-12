Electronic pull tabs in Minnesota fund charitable organizations and small businesses throughout the state. As the Legislative Session comes to a close at the Capitol, some are pushing to end E-Pull Tabs that would negatively impact these organizations and the charities they support resulting in a loss of $100 million statewide.
As your State Senator, I do not support any changes to the current laws for e-pull tabs. Losing these would be a statewide loss of millions of dollars to our local charities like softball leagues, hockey, 4-H, nursing homes, fire departments, and many more.
Pull tabs have been incredibly successful in helping charitable organizations over the years, and even funded the new Vikings stadium in a negotiated agreement. Any changes to these laws would be a massive step backward for our state and I will not support any attempt to pull the e-pull tab law.
In 2012, a bipartisan agreement allowed e-pull tabs and bingo to be a funding source for the state’s share of the Minnesota Vikings stadium. More recently, an Administrative Law Judge ruled that e-pull tabs also do not violate the tribal gaming monopoly in Minnesota. With these factors considered, I see no reason to make any changes.
E-pull tabs are good for Minnesota. Trying to repeal this law will only hurt our state in ways that have not even been considered yet. I will continue to be the voice of District 30 and stand strong against any attempt to repeal e-Pull tabs.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer,
R-Big Lake
