As a constituent of Tom Emmer, I was appalled after seeing a report he voted NO on HR 535 which designates PFAs as hazardous substances. PFAs are the immune suppressant and cancer-linked chemicals being found in the wells of Washington and Anoka counties which are considered to be “forever” chemicals as they remain in the environment forever.
Tom Emmer voted the party line which touted the PFA bill as redundant to existing bills (none of which designated it a hazardous substance), that it would create litigation risk, and that it would impose additional costs on governmental units and “key stakeholders”. What are key stakeholders but another word for big business?
I realize Congressman Emmer is all for big business as his voting record indicates. He has voted in favor of big business in most cases and against the environment and consumer issues. Further, looking at his campaign contributors, most of his money is coming from insurance companies, investors and banks who may be adversely affected if PFAs were labeled as hazardous chemicals requiring additional restrictions. How can he justify voting against a bill that would protect his constituents?
Bottom line, should we not be concerned that Congressman Emmer considers his campaign pocketbook and voting the party line more important than the welfare of his constituents?
Glennda Dalman
St. Michael
