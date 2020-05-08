The current shut-down has been a big bummer for our 16 year-olds who were patiently awaiting their spring birthday so they could take their driver’s license test. We, licensed drivers, remember how excited we were to drive somewhere by ourselves for the first time, maybe to a friend’s house, a park, or the mall. Nowadays, teens often go to a drive-through. Ah, the sense of freedom and exhilaration! Underlying this freedom is, of course, great responsibility.
As many have experienced this past month during the pandemic, sometimes a pause from our busy lifestyles can give us a glimpse of what is truly important. For many, a renewed sense of the importance of family time at home has emerged. Having to be together through daily life has re-taught us the importance of listening to each other, the bonding at a family meal or taking a walk, the fun of playing cards or a board game, the enjoyment of watching a movie, and the peace of just being present to one another. This is at the heart of what makes our teen drivers safest on the road: a strong and loving relationship between parent and teen. That’s right, parents, you have the greatest influence on your teen’s driving behaviors! Talking openly with your teen about rules and responsibilities of driving, knowing and sharing with them the real dangers of unsafe habits, modeling good driving behavior, and continuing to train and monitor your teen during the period of greatest crash risk (up to 12 months post-licensure) goes a long way.
Driving is a privilege, not a right. It takes responsibility, planning, knowledge and skill. It takes total concentration to drive, and for teens, research shows it takes much more focus for them, due to their inexperience, lack of full prefrontal brain development, and risk-taking attitudes. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and the second leading cause of death for teens in MN. Distracted driving has been shown to be a factor in nearly 60% of moderate to severe crashes involving teens, with top forms of distraction being interacting with other passengers and cell phone use. In 2018, teens (15-19) comprised 5% of all licensed drivers on Minnesota roads, yet they made up 16% of all drivers involved in traffic crashes. Although deaths due to car crashes in MN have decreased over the past decade, there were still 29 teenage traffic deaths in 2018 (none were in Wright County). In 2018, only 36% of killed motor vehicle occupant teens (13-19) were known to be buckled up. Additionally, ten percent of all teen (15-19) drivers involved in fatal crashes were known to be drinking. Excessive speed and failure to yield are other contributing factors to crashes on our roads.
We would all agree that safe driving is an important skill to teach our teens, with parents being the most influential in this crucial responsibility. Thankfully, there are many resources available to assist parents in this role: Driver Education Instructors, MN DPS, AAA Foundation, and more. The mission of Safe Communities of Wright County is to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting fatalities and serious injuries on our roads. We exist because we care about everyone getting home safely. As we continue to navigate through our gradual re-opening, it might be wise to nab those extra few minutes with our teens to chat about how important safe driving is—in the end it’s about the importance of life, theirs and everyone’s.
Susan Robinson,
Executive Director,
Safe Communities of Wright County
