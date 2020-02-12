letters- UT

I want to thank Monticello area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world.  Your generosity resulted in 7652 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. 

Through shoeboxes --packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—our community brought joy to children in need around the world.  Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love and is often the first gift these children ever received.  Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 18 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.

Thanks again to everyone who participated in this global project.  These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten. Blessings.

Jeannie Faverino,  

Operation Christmas Child

