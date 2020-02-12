I want to thank Monticello area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. Your generosity resulted in 7652 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse.
Through shoeboxes --packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—our community brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love and is often the first gift these children ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 18 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
Thanks again to everyone who participated in this global project. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten. Blessings.
Jeannie Faverino,
Operation Christmas Child
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.