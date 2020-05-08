May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the pandemic has illuminated the importance of mental health in our lives. Mental and chemical healthcare IS healthcare: people are more vulnerable to physical health maladies and early death when their mental health needs are insufficiently met.
We haven’t yet seen a surge of individuals accessing care; we do, however, expect it: mental health related 911 calls in our area are escalating. This is cause for concern, as untreated mental health issues can lead to substance abuse, social isolation, homelessness, dropping out of school, increased risk of chronic medical conditions, increased risk of suicide; the list goes on.
Like any health issue, mental health conditions, when treated properly, can be effectively managed. To help those struggling with mental health conditions continue on their recovery path there is plenty you can do:
• Reduce stigma, listen, and show understanding: Resources can be found at makeitok.org, cmmhc.org, and at namimn.org.
• Share the 24-hour Crisis Response Line (320) 253-5555 or (800) 635-8008: This free, 24/7 support line can be used by anyone, whether to talk things through or to get immediate help.
• Encourage students to pursue careers in the mental health field.
• Advocate for mental health parity: Community mental health providers are the backbone of the mental health safety net. Without adequate funding, there is less capacity to provide the community-based mental health services that decreases the need for ER visits or hospitalizations.
As the pandemic progresses, the demand for mental health services will undoubtedly increase, and even with converting to telehealth services there remains considerable risk of people slipping through the cracks. Local mental health providers – CMMHC and many others – are open for business and ready to serve those who need us.
Please be safe and, always but especially during this unprecedentedly stressful time, tend to your own mental health needs.
Dr. Rick Lee is a psychologist and the Executive Director of Central Minnesota Mental Health Center. CMMHC has offices in St. Cloud, Waite Park, Monticello, Buffalo and Elk River.
