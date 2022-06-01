If you have a large pothole in the road that is causing people to drive off the road and injure themselves, posting warning signs and erecting guard rails doesn’t fix the problem, fixing the pothole solves the problem.
Mass murders, whether in schools or grocery store, is not solved by more cops or locked doors, it’s solved by not creating the people that commit these actions. Thirty years ago people were not committing these types of crimes and we didn’t have all of extra laws that we do now, and neither did our educational system or social media teach our children that they could do or become whatever they wanted. Today they are being taught that they can choose their sex. They are being told that if they are white, they are racist and if they are of a different color, they are oppressed, and that there is nothing they can do about it but be mad and that they need to “exact revenge” on whoever they feel is oppressing them through whatever means they believe is justified.
I am not provided enough space in this Letter to the Editor, to describe all of the things that need to be changed; all of the problems brought on by the past 30 years of slippery slope, liberal policies and influences.
While extra measures do need to be taken to protect us from this current generation of people that the educational/social media/government has programed, not until we go back to the family/educational system that we had 30-40 plus years ago are we going to fix the problem. Otherwise it’s just going to get worse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.