On behalf of Safe Communities of Wright County, I would like to make you aware of safety requirements in Minnesota and the importance of seat belt use. In 1986 Minnesota first passed a seat belt law requiring the driver and front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt (Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths MTZD, 2023).
In 2009 the law changed requiring all passengers to be belted or in the correct child restraint (MTZD,2023). According to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in 2019, 93.4% of front seat occupants are buckling up yet about 30% of all motorists killed in crashed aren’t. This number translates to an average of 90 deaths and 210 seriously injured each year.
In 2020, the highest number of unbelted fatalities equaling 105 unbelted motorist deaths. Seat belts restrain motorists in the vehicle’s designed protective space, giving them room to move in the event of a crash. Seat belts also keep a motorist correctly positioned behind the wheel to help maintain control of a vehicle.
In Minnesota, a newborn to at least 1 year old and 20 pounds is required to be in a rear-facing child seat. All children must be in a child restraint until they are 4’9” tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first. Children under the age of 13 should always ride in the back seat. Pregnant women should wear the lap belt under the stomach, as low on the hip as possible and against the upper thighs. The shoulder belt should rest between the breasts. Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash (United States Department of Transportation, USDT).
Yet, many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up (USDT). The Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives (USDT). According to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 2023, a seat belt violation can cost more than $100. Law enforcement will stop and ticket unbelted drivers or passengers. Seat belt enforcement starts with the driver, speak up and insist passengers are buckled up.
Emily Splittstozer BSN, RN
Patient Care Manager • Emergency Department & Respiratory Therapy
Buffalo Hospital On behalf of Safe Communities of Wright County
