On behalf of Safe Communities of Wright County, I would like to make you aware of safety requirements in Minnesota and the importance of seat belt use.  In 1986 Minnesota first passed a seat belt law requiring the driver and front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt (Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths MTZD, 2023).  

In 2009 the law changed requiring all passengers to be belted or in the correct child restraint (MTZD,2023).  According to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in 2019, 93.4% of front seat occupants are buckling up yet about 30% of all motorists killed in crashed aren’t. This number translates to an average of 90 deaths and 210 seriously injured each year.  

