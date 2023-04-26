It’s that exciting time of year again where we get to select one from many of our great volunteers and special citizens to represent us at the Monticello Riverfest Celebration as our Citizen of the year.  

Each year the Monticello Lions, the Rotary, and the Chamber of Commerce, (foundation organizations of Riverfest), meet and through a selection process, recognizes a citizen for their extreme efforts and stellar volunteer work. Candidates do not have to belong to one of these organizations, and we are reaching out to our community to offer that someone special as a candidate. A good candidate would have taken on a thankless, or possibly massive job that made a difference in our community, above and beyond their normal paid position. If you know of that special person, and would like to offer a resume of achievements, we would love to hear from you.  You can send or drop off the resume, with your contact information, to The Monticello Chamber of Commerce. Their new location is at 118 West 6th Street Suite B.  You could also mail it in to their P.O. Box 192.

Load comments