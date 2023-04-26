It’s that exciting time of year again where we get to select one from many of our great volunteers and special citizens to represent us at the Monticello Riverfest Celebration as our Citizen of the year.
Each year the Monticello Lions, the Rotary, and the Chamber of Commerce, (foundation organizations of Riverfest), meet and through a selection process, recognizes a citizen for their extreme efforts and stellar volunteer work. Candidates do not have to belong to one of these organizations, and we are reaching out to our community to offer that someone special as a candidate. A good candidate would have taken on a thankless, or possibly massive job that made a difference in our community, above and beyond their normal paid position. If you know of that special person, and would like to offer a resume of achievements, we would love to hear from you. You can send or drop off the resume, with your contact information, to The Monticello Chamber of Commerce. Their new location is at 118 West 6th Street Suite B. You could also mail it in to their P.O. Box 192.
The deadline for submission is May 12th. The committee will listen or read a presentation of the candidate, and select from them one candidate to be Riverfest’s grand marshal in the parade, and recognize them with a plaque on stage, on Sunday just before the Duck Race.
Of course, to be selected and approved they must agree to participate in Riverfest parade and the presentation on Sunday. If a person is not able to attend these events, they cannot be considered. If they agree to participate, it is to be kept quiet until the local Monticello Times announces it.
This years Riverfest Committee has been meeting since December of 2022, and there are some exciting additions coming each day. Be sure to keep up with the activities at Monticelloriverfest.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.