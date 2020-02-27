The state of Minnesota currently has a $1.3 billion projected budget surplus. It is now time to fully meet the needs of Minnesotans in the areas of education, health care and mental health services. WIth education, the Great Start for All Minnesota Children Act should be a top priority. This act aims to strengthen early childhood health, education and daycare ensuring that our most vulnerable and impressionable residents not only survive, but thrive. We can do this!
With health care, even though we have more drugs being prescribed than ever, life-saving drugs continue to rise in cost and in many cases are inaccessible. According to the Health Care Cost Institute, costs of insulin have risen over 200% since 2012. It’s time to offset these skyrocketing prices. I, along with many Minnesota’s residents, were dismayed to learn that the Alec Smith Emergency Act fell short last legislative session. It’s time to get this done in 2020. People’s lives depend on legislative action.
Finally, speaking to teachers, school counselors, social workers, law enforcement officials and nurses, there is one common theme; we need to come together and do much more for our community members dealing with mental health issues. All individuals and families should have mental-health services that are responsive to their needs. On the whole, social and physical barriers need to be reduced, access needs to be expanded in rural areas and wellness and recovery programs (focusing on job training and community integration) need to be fully funded and expanded. By aggressively committing to mental-health care, we will free up time and resources for our teachers to teach, our nurses to care and heal and our law enforcement officials to protect and serve.
Combined with community action, political courage and individual initiative, our $1.3 billion surplus can help provide a jump start for our youngest children, greatly reduce the costs of life-saving prescription drugs and expand mental health services. Plainly stated, Minnesota can afford to fight these battles and win! Let’s start moving forward and get this done together.
Joe Rosh,
Monticello teacher and DFL candidate for House District 29B
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.