Once again Congressman Emmer failed to vote in the best interests of his constituents by voting NO on the Infrastructure bill. This bill will deliver millions to
Minnesota to improve Internet Access, Roads and Bridges, Electric Vehicles, Public Transport, and Water and Wastewater Treatment. This comprehensive bill will be paid for by previously allocated but unspent dollars.
The benefits to the Sixth District will be tremendous and I hope The Monticello Times keeps us informed of the projects in Monticello and Wright and Sherburne Counties that will be the result of this overdue legislation.
Congressman Emmer’s vote makes me wonder if he represents the Sixth District or south Florida.
Steve Larson
Monticello
