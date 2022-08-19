The Supreme Court majority just placed major restrictions on the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to address climate change. Justice Roberts wrote, “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal may be a sensible solution to the crisis of the day, but a decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself.” He is not denying the critical nature of the climate crisis, nor the solution. He is calling on Congress to take responsibility for it. But given the apparent inability of Congress to act effectively on much of anything, it’s hard to imagine they’ll step up.
How much will this lack of leadership and inaction cost us? On one side: What’s the cost of reducing greenhouse emissions? On the other: How much will it cost if we don’t? These aren’t unanswerable questions. Politicians can’t use them as excuses not to act. Deloitte, a premier accounting, tax, and consulting company, recently issued a report that estimated, “... the gain to the U.S. economy from decarbonizing is $3 trillion. If we do nothing, the cost is $14.5 trillion.” But how can we get bipartisan action when one of our major political parties walks in lockstep with fossil fuel interests who happen to be raking in record profits at the moment?
Fortunately there’s no shortage of solutions proposed to address the carbon choking our skies and our children, while destabilizing earth’s climate. We have the brains, the technology, the natural resources, and the dollar figures on our side. Yet Nero fiddles while Rome burns.
Voters, especially conservatives, call Congressman Emmer and demand action. He was elected to lead, yet is AWOL on this issue. If he can’t muster the courage to act, he should step aside for someone who can.
