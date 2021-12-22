Safe Communities of Wright County would like to call attention to the importance of driving sober, especially during the Holiday season.
For many the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season marks a long school break, coming back home, family and friend gatherings, and holiday parties. At a number of these event’s alcohol will be consumed by some of those in attendance. While there is nothing wrong with a person of age responsibly consuming alcohol, we ask that if you do, please be responsible to not only yourself but to others that may share the road with you this holiday season and get a sober ride.
Locally in Wright County many have strived to reduce the amount of drunk driving incidents. Many of our bars and restaurants that serve alcohol work in partnership with Safe Communities of Wright County and the local alcohol distributers to provide sober rides home to their patrons.
Please see our website: https://www.safecomm.org/SoberCab/Participants to see a list of participating establishments. Many responsible people utilize this service or decide to use a ridesharing company like Uber or Lyft to get to and from establishments when they plan on having a few drinks or may have more than they expected.
In the past year we have seen a significant increase in property damage, personal injury, and fatality crashes on Wright County roads, some of which were a result of impaired driving. At the same time, this year we have also seen a rise in DUI arrests. If you have been drinking, please be responsible and get a sober ride. If you haven’t been drinking, take the time and be the responsible driver that will get others home safely.
This Holiday season and in the month of December local law enforcement will be working additional shifts concentrating on impaired driving. By choosing to be a sober driver or realizing when we have had too much to drive and asking for a ride we can reduce if not eliminate drunk driving incidents in our communities- it is not a chance, it is a choice.
Lieutenant Eric L Kunkel
Wright County Sheriff’s Office
