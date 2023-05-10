Last week there was an article titled, “Xcel Energy receives $20 million grant for battery project”.  What is implied is that these battery storage farms coupled with solar and wind, will ultimately be able to provide all of our energy needs in the future. I’m not against developing iron-air batteries especially since we apparently have the materials in the US to build them as opposed to lithium batteries, but look at the overall premise. Currently our electricity is provided by gas, coal, nuclear, wind and solar with solar on a good day at peak performance, providing maybe 5%.  When more power is needed the grid managers don’t call up the solar and wind farms and ask for them to supply more power, this is because every kilowatt of solar and wind is already being placed on the grid and used.  So if there is no excess solar and wind generated electricity, where is the power going to come from to charge these batteries?

The other deceptive practice being used is in describing the size of these solar farms. Compare the Sherco Coal Plant, rated 2,238 MW, and the planned 460 MW, 3,497 acre solar array in Becker.  Divide 460/2,238 and it would appear that this solar farm will generate 20% of the power Sherco is currently generating but that is not even close.  You have to consider the plants “capacity factor”, and generation in terms of MW-hours.  Coal plants could be operated at close to 100% if we wanted to but we only operate them based upon area demand.

