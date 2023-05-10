Last week there was an article titled, “Xcel Energy receives $20 million grant for battery project”. What is implied is that these battery storage farms coupled with solar and wind, will ultimately be able to provide all of our energy needs in the future. I’m not against developing iron-air batteries especially since we apparently have the materials in the US to build them as opposed to lithium batteries, but look at the overall premise. Currently our electricity is provided by gas, coal, nuclear, wind and solar with solar on a good day at peak performance, providing maybe 5%. When more power is needed the grid managers don’t call up the solar and wind farms and ask for them to supply more power, this is because every kilowatt of solar and wind is already being placed on the grid and used. So if there is no excess solar and wind generated electricity, where is the power going to come from to charge these batteries?
The other deceptive practice being used is in describing the size of these solar farms. Compare the Sherco Coal Plant, rated 2,238 MW, and the planned 460 MW, 3,497 acre solar array in Becker. Divide 460/2,238 and it would appear that this solar farm will generate 20% of the power Sherco is currently generating but that is not even close. You have to consider the plants “capacity factor”, and generation in terms of MW-hours. Coal plants could be operated at close to 100% if we wanted to but we only operate them based upon area demand.
Solar arrays on the other hand can not be operated at 100% capacity 24/7 because the sun doesn’t shine 24/7. In fact, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), solar arrays in Minnesota only have a chance of achieving a 22.3% Capacity Factor, based upon the “Mean Global Horizontal Irradiance”.
Doing a little math, how large does a solar array need to be to replace the generation provided by Sherco? 9,032 MW. How much land will it take for this solar array? 68,662 acres, or most 107 square miles! The total area of Becker is only 12.26 square miles.
And these 107 sq. miles of solar panels will need to be supported by a huge battery storage facility so that we have power at night!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.