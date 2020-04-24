The COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions but also presents additional challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 99,000 in Minnesota alone. As policymakers like Congressman Tom Emmer continue their work, I am thankful for groups like the Alzheimer’s Association for their continued advocacy for our nation’s most vulnerable during this pandemic.
More than 257,000 Minnesotans provide unpaid care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. During this time of uncertainty and social distancing, there is so much more added stress on caregivers.
My mom passed away from Alzheimer’s this past December. I was her advocate, her eagle eye and I was always so scared that I would get sick and not able to be there for her. My heart breaks for the caretakers that have gotten sick and are unaware of the resources to help them. No one should face Alzheimer’s alone. Finding the Alzheimer’s Association was my lifeline, helping me cope on a daily basis with care training, planning tools and tips.
So many families have loved ones that are in facilities on lockdown. Although those measures are necessary to keep the residents safe and this virus from spreading, one of the worst things for those with dementia is social isolation.
Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900), providing decision-making support, crisis assistance and education. Visit alz.org/covid19 to learn more about the resources for caregivers in this challenging time.
Keri Larson,
Clear Lake, Alzheimer Association volunteer advocate
