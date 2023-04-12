The Wright County mining ordinance has not been changed since 1978. If you wish to see its effect on the community, just take a drive down Hwy 25 from Monticello to Buffalo. It so happens that there is a large gravel vein along that stretch and there are significant gravel resources throughout Wright County. The drive is a testament to the inadequacy of the ordinance in managing the extraction of this resource. Gravel mining, asphalt production, recycling and concrete are all acceptable uses in land that is zoned for agriculture. Of the twenty townships in the County, four have chosen to enact their own stricter mining ordinance. At the very time that Silver Creek Township was considering its own ordinance, the County called a moratorium and formed a committee to revise the County ordinance and bring it into agreement with the long-term land use plan. The committee consisted of two current and one past County Commissioners, two current and one past township supervisors, two county planning and zoning members, and four county staff members, and representatives from TWO separate mining companies with active mining applications. The composition of the committee gave the mining community ample opportunity for input, but the general public was not offered any opportunity for direct input. The committee met in closed meetings from July 2022 through February 2023. One significant change is the use of Interim Use Permits vs Conditional Use Permits across the board for many other industries as well. Other than that, the changes are minimal and show a favorable bias to mining.
Notice, setbacks, traffic and safety, long term environmental, land rehabilitation, economic impact and reporting/recording violations continue to be inadequately addressed.
Is this the ordinance we can live with for another 45 years?
Please review the proposal on the County’s website and attend the meeting April 13th and/or write to your township supervisors and district commissioners to express your concerns.
If we are unable to learn from past mistakes, we will repeat them in the future.
