On Tuesday, May 17th the Wright County Board hosted a controversial presentation on voting security by the recently renamed Election Performance Improvement Group, promoting the Big Lie. The presenter stated he was there to dispute conspiracy theories and then presented his own. His presentation was filled with charts and graphs which were unreadable to the public watching the PowerPoint. Amongst all of his gobbledygook he made three requests.
1) Eliminate voting drop boxes based on one blurred picture.
2) Stop using voting machines because if he used his latex free pen it might smudge.
3) Have Wright County pay for a recount of the 2020 results because Mike Lindell claims that 6000 votes were flipped.
Several of us commented in response asking the county board to request that the Board hear a presentation from the Secretary of States to respond to this presentation. We received no response to our request while the board appeared deferential to the presenter and his group. The Board of County Commissioners have decided to form a work group which will use extensive county resources and time.
Wright County citizens should be greatly concerned about a data free presentations to the board that promotes rabid conspiracy theories in a slick, deceptive package. Wright County citizens should also be concerned that Commissioners are spending funds to address unfounded theories rather than focusing on actual county needs.
