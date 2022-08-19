Despite the partisan math that has constrained members of Congress from working together collaboratively, President Biden has been able to fulfill several of his top-priority campaign promises and enact legislation that is popular with the American public.
The first major accomplishment is the infrastructure law, which means $550 billion for new federal investments in roads, bridges, airports, public transit, railroads, rural broadband, clean water and electric-vehicle charging stations, among others.
Congress also passed the semiconductor bill that provides over $52 billion to spur domestic manufacturing of vital components for products ranging from cars to computers, reducing America’s reliance on foreign suppliers.
The so-called “burn pits” bill extends new health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxins during their service.
Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act means Medicare beneficiaries will pay no more than $35 per month for insulin and no more than $2,000 per year in out-of-pocket drug costs. For the first time, Medicare can use its market power to negotiate lower prices from drug companies. The act also devotes $370 billion to developing clean energy and curbing climate change, which analysts say will help the US reduce carbon emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. It sustains American leadership at a time when extreme weather events increasingly place the dangers to the world in sharp relief. It also closes a tax loophole for all billion-dollar corporations, making them pay at least 15% in taxes (compared to 45-47% during the Republican Eisenhower administration).
In addition to these legislative accomplishments, the July jobs numbers hit 528,000, a sign of continued growth in the labor markets. These are all significant outcomes, particularly considering the highly partisan Congress that votes along strict party lines. Thank you to the Biden administration for working to enact laws that work for the everyday people in our country.
