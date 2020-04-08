The sequestered state that all of us are living in today reminds me of when I was a little boy about 80 years ago and contracted Scarlet Fever. Quarantine was what happened and the local Doctor nailed a sign on the front of the house. I believe the immediate family could come and go but no visitors allowed.
I thought it was all OK because I do not remember feeling sick but was told to stay in or near my bed. But I could look out the window and see my Dad and brother re-roofing the barn. I had a front row seat that Spring.
But today’s confinement seems much different. We are a totally connected society with many linkages and circles of acquaintances and support. The face to face visits have stopped and the coffee gatherings and dinner outings---but we can stay connected using our phones and computers. Phones are being answered like never before because we like the communication that might be missing from our lives.
Take the time to connect with someone who might be more isolated than usual. This past week the phone calls I have had suddenly have taken 25 minutes when previously they might be 5 minutes. Isolation is great for a short while, but then it kind of gets old.
Keep in your thoughts and prayers as well as on your active contact list, the many individuals who are in a treatment program or an AA type group. Many of those are now closed. Be the support arm that might be missing from their life right now to help keep them on the road to recovery. Life is always a struggle but for some people the current situation may be close to intolerable. “Be the light that you are”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.