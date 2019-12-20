With the holiday season comes family gatherings, social time with friends, and even office parties. These are all joyous occasions, but the decision to drink and drive may have life-altering consequences. The year-end holiday season is the deadliest part of the year in terms of drunk driving accidents and their catastrophic results.
Of the top ten deadliest drunk driving holidays in the U.S., four occur in last the six weeks of the year. These are Thanksgiving weekend, Christmas week, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that the increased volume of cars on the road coupled with a greater number of alcohol-related accidents leads to twice as many DUI-related deaths during the holiday season.
Traffic stops and DUI arrests often go up as much as one-third on Christmas Eve around the country. During the holiday season we get together and socialize with friends and family. Often times people tend to over indulge. These are people who don’t drink on a regular basis so may not be aware of their limitations.
Christmas day has its share of drunk driving accidents as well, although not as many as some might think. Christmas tends to be a time that families spend together, and there are often fewer people on the roads than usual.
New Year’s Eve is another example of a holiday where drinking and driving is an issue. In fact, drunk driving arrests and alcohol-related accidents can increase as much as 40% on this night alone.
Remember if you are planning to go out on the town or attend a holiday event, please have a plan in place so you do not have to drive after consuming alcohol.
It is always best to designate a sober driver or call for a cab. Another option is to make arrangements to stay overnight someplace within walking distance of your event.
Many of us enjoy hosting holiday parties for friends, family, and co workers. However, there is a certain responsibility present when you decide to serve alcohol to guests. You should make every effort to discourage guests from over consuming as well as driving away from your party in an impaired state.
It is a good idea to serve a variety of foods, non-alcoholic beverages, and coffee. If you notice a guest who appears intoxicated, ask them how they plan to get home. If they don’t have a sober driver make sure you are prepared to have some one designated to drive people home.
Driving under the influence causes a large number of fatalities, especially during the holidays. One bad decision can create a sobering list of consequences. Not only is impaired driving a dangerous and potentially deadly choice, but the legal ramifications of a DUI can be extensive. In Minnesota, you can be arrested and convicted of DUI if your BAC is over .08% or if there is other evidence showing that you were driving while impaired. Penalties for DUI in Minnesota include license revocation, fines, and possible jail time.
