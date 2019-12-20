letters- UT

I am writing as a response to a letter last week whose writer opined that it is a horrible time to be a Democrat. Quite the contrary! I am proud to be in the Democratic party who has the courage to stand up to a President who tramples the constitution and lies about the facts.

Those facts being that our President withheld money authorized by Congress to assist Ukraine in fighting the Russians--for his own political gain as well as breaking  the laws of our constitution by snubbing Congress in their quest for information to get to the truth of the matter. I am proud that the Democratic Party understands how precious our Democracy is and are willing to fight for it despite so many being cowed by this abusive President. I am proud that the Democrats stand up to a man who is so corrupt he had to pay two million dollars last week by court order as he admitted he used his charity for his own gain!

Our forefathers who wrote our constitution would be sickened by the abuse of power and corruption of this President, and I am proud to stand with those who are fighting for what our Democracy stands for: truth and justice for all.

Load comments