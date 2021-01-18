U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) today issued the following statement commemorating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:
“I can think of few times in our nation’s history when taking a moment to mark this day and remember the lessons of Dr. King has been more important. Our country is reeling from the events of January 6, in which a violent mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to strike at the very heart of our democracy. But there is reason to be hopeful. In the end, our democracy prevailed. We went back at 3 a.m. and finished our jobs. No mob will bring down the U.S. government.
“On January 20, we will not only witness the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden, but also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first African American, first Asian American, and first woman Vice President in U.S. history. And that same week, Reverend Warnock—the Pastor of Dr. King’s former congregation at the Ebenezer Baptist Church—will become Georgia’s first Black senator.
“As Dr. King once said, ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable...Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle.’ The path to progress nearly always includes struggle. Now is the time for us to collectively raise our voices and make change, channeling Dr. King’s passion, perseverance, and hope as we write the next chapter of our country’s story.”
