Literacy is a core, basic function of a public education. However, if a public education system is unable to teach literacy, then public education has missed the mark and for the sake of the children, immediate remedies need to happen. 

In my districts of Big Lake, Elk River and St. Michael-Albertville, the public education system is above state averages. I know our educators work hard to meet the reading-by-third-grade bench mark. But we all know improvements are still needed to guarantee all children can do their best. That is why I believe there is no better use of school time than teaching the basics of literacy and mathematics. 

