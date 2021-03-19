This week at the Senate, we have focused on returning normalcy to the lives of Minnesotans throughout the state. The past year has been difficult for all and as the legislature, it is our job to make life easier for you through good governance. I remain committed to ensuring your rights to a quality life, liberty, and your pursuit of happiness.
On Monday, the Senate passed SF 4 with tri-partisan support. This is a bill that will change the way peacetime emergency powers will work in the future. The issue is not about what party the governor belongs to, but instead that the Legislature is completely cut out of decision-making when the Executive branch holds all the power. Currently, the Senate and House have to both vote with a majority to end the emergency powers. With the only split legislature in the nation, this has proven to be difficult. The bill that passed the floor will change the way the emergency powers are extended. Instead of unilaterally making the decision, the House and Senate would have to vote to extend every 30 days. Instead of an unconstitutional legislative veto, this would encourage participation from each body to find a common consensus.
Thursday, the Senate held a vote to end Governor Walz’ emergency powers. In a move more assertive than the bill passed Monday, the Senate voted to remove the powers Governor Walz has had in place for over 12 months. This is the eighth time the Senate has voted on this issue because with vaccine efforts and cases slowing down, it is time to give the power back to Minnesotans. We need to get back to normal and move forward as a state.
The Senate also released budget targets for the next biennium. We are focused on meeting Minnesota’s needs rather than frivolous wants that can wait. This budget commits to no tax raises, COVID recovery, and family support. Federal funds have provided a bit of comfort for our budget compared to November, when we thought we had a large budget deficit, but it is important not to bloat our budget with one-time-money that taxpayers will have to pay back. Other things in the budget to note include funding for rural broadband, transportation, healthcare, and E-12 education.
In the Senate Human Services Reform Committee, I presented a bill that will offer financial help to intermediate care facilities in Minnesota, of which there are 126. Rate increases have not occurred in this sector since 2015, where it was only raised 1%. To keep up with inflation and in order to keep staff, this bill would raise rates by 5%. Minnesotans with developmental disabilities and those who care for them deserve the best help and compensation we can offer. Their lives and contribution to the state are invaluable, and this is just a small step we can take to help these incredible groups of people.
If there is a legislative issue you are interested in or if you need assistance in a legislative matter, I encourage you to reach out to me at any time. I can be reached by email atSen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.MN or by phone at 651-296-5981.
