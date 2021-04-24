Minnesota has had an eventful and historic week. I am pleased to see us coming together to rebuild communities and repair relationships throughout the state. The Legislature is still focusing on budget bills this week, as well as passing a few timely measures that will benefit Minnesota.
On Monday, the Senate passed emergency funding for law enforcement, as an urgent request from Governor Walz. The bill secured funding for the law enforcement response to civil unrest along with Minnesota State Trooper expenses related to the Chauvin trial. This funding was put into place to meet a timely need and keep the public safe. This legislation passed with bipartisan support. As seen throughout the week, there has been no civil unrest following the trial mostly due to such a large law enforcement presence ensuring nothing went awry.
A Senate Resolution also passed Monday commending the National Guard for their hard work while also condemning the harassment and violence aimed at them last week. While doing their job to protect our communities, they were bullied and kicked out of the staging area they had permission to use. Members of the crowd jeered at them while they left the Union Hall. A group of Guard members were even shot at over the weekend while at their station. This disrespect towards the men and women of the Minnesota National Guard, our friends and neighbors, who serve our state is completely unacceptable. I stand by the Resolution and thank each and every Guard member in Minnesota.
For Minnesotans impacted by the pandemic who are behind on their rent, there is assistance to get you caught up. Minnesota Housing unveiled RentHelpMN (renthelpmn.org) this week, which is accepting applications for eligible renters to catch up on overdue rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020. There are requirements to the program, but if you qualify, I encourage you to apply for this incredible assistance.
I appreciate your feedback and am available to hear your concerns not only on these issues, but any other state legislative issue you have. Please reach out to my office at sen.bruce.anderson@senate.mn or 651-296-5981.
