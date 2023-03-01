APG logo

The APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board has identified four key topics that its believes are important to readers. Over four weeks, we will present editorials on these topics and compare and contrast the positions of candidates for federal office on these issues, and what the Editorial Board recommends as the best solutions. 

The four topics are: 

• Racial equity/police reform

• Health care

• Economy/recovery

• Climate change/environment 

We will be encouraging readers to make their own choices as they prepare to vote, but we hope this process provides important information before ballots are cast. 

Throughout this series, we welcome your reactions. Please share with the board at editorial board@apgecm.com.

Aging services in Minnesota are many and varied. From funding for long-term care and home health care services to nutrition programs to affordable senior housing to home improvements to protection from predators and discrimination.

These services cost millions of dollars each year and are offered through state departments and agencies including the Department of Human Services (DHS), Department of Health, Department of Public Safety, the Attorney General’s office, Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA), and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Aging services are also administered through local governments and the state’s seven Area Agencies on Aging.

