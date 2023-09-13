The APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board has identified four key topics that we feel are important to our readers. Over four weeks, we will present editorials on these topics and compare and contrast what candidates for federal office believe about these issues, and what the Editorial Board recommends as the best solutions. The four topics are:
Since the beginning of the pandemic, much has been said about closing our schools and its impact on our children. The sudden online learning that was forcibly, yet necessarily, implemented, and the resultant increase in teen use of social media platforms as an alternative to coping with their loss of mingling with their friends at school, have taken a serious toll on the mental health of our children – particularly our teens. While the negative aspects of the pandemic’s interruptions have been devastating for society globally, our Minnesota children are our greatest concern.
A Center for Disease Control and Prevention report issued in March 2023 found staggering increases in mental health challenges for teenage girls. Over 17,000 students from 31 states responded to roughly 100 questions related to mental health, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, sexual behavior, substance use and experiences of violence. Nearly 3 in 5 teen girls said they felt “persistently sad or hopeless” – double the rate for boys and a nearly 60% increase over the highest level reported in the last decade. Even more troubling, nearly 1 in 3 of the girls surveyed seriously considered attempting suicide, also marking a 60% increase from a decade ago.
