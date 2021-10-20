The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. This is makes our democracy work. If anyone citizen is denied access to a ballot box, our government will not be a democracy.
Our Senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster which is blocking progress of this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation.
Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
The filibuster has stopped the beginning of debate from happening on the Freedom to Vote Act. Without the chance to debate, important issues such as this are stalled for partisan politics.
The filibuster is a loophole, historically used to block civil rights legislation. The original Senate rules did not include the filibuster rule.
The modern-day filibuster took root during the Jim Crow era, when racist southern senators used it to delay passage of important civil rights legislation.
Our Senators went to Washington to get things done for us -- their constituents -- and these rules prevent change from happening.
If we reform Senate rules and fix the filibuster, we have a real chance at: Protecting the freedom to vote and getting big money out of politics:
Please call our Minnesota federal legislators and let them know that YOU support the Freedon to Vote Act:
Senator Amy Klobuchar: 202-224-3244 or 612-727-5220
Senator Tina Smith: 202-224-5641 or 651-221-1016
Representative Tom Emmer: 202-225-2331 or 763-241-6848
Arydis Nelson,
Annandale
