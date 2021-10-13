On Tuesday evening, October 5th, at the Montrose Community Center, there was a town hall with our MN Congressional District 6 Representative Tom Emmer.
The town hall was the first in person meeting since the pandemic started. I was disappointed he did not have any prepared introductory comments on the state of our country, Congress, or district.
The full 1 hour and 15 minute meeting was questions from the attendees. A few questions addressed the labor shortage, immigration, climate change, and big money in politics. But most of the time attendees vented on issues of vaccines, mandates, illegals, and disdain for progressives, moderate Democrats, and urban residents.
I was particularly offended when there were comments about a stolen election, and Mr Emmer did not refute those claims. I strongly believe Mr. Emmer missed his “McCain Moment”. In fact, the last 30 minutes of the town hall turned into a campaign rally with Mr Emmer riling up his supporters about voting out those liberal democrats and impatience with moderate republicans.
Yes, Mr Emmer, voting and elections do matter. Currently, you are not earning my vote.
Roger Hedtke Monticello
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.