Our spring 2022 road trip took us south through Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. Many of those states were consumed by spring primary and local elections. Campaign billboards and roadside signs were everywhere.
“Garcia for county judge – for a new direction.”
“Vote Yes for Schools.”
“Support our city council.”
We knew nothing about these local races, so the signs were merely amusement or irritation (they covered the bridge from Port Isabel to South Padre Island, hiding the view of the Gulf).
Our fall road trip took us across the Plains to southwestern Colorado. We saw lots of political signs along the way, and again, for people we did not know.
I can tell you that Jim Pillen has the biggest signs in Nebraska. I also believe Don Bacon has an unfair advantage – who is going to vote against bacon? And I can tell you that a large part of western Colorado is Boberg Country.
My favorite sign was near Chattanooga, Tennessee:
“Vote for Sabrina – for all the right reasons!”
We had no clue who Sabrina was, and we certainly had no idea what those right reasons were.
Back home, we’ve seen lawn signs popping up everywhere. It’s impossible to ignore those horrible television commercials. We are bombarded with candidates telling us we should vote for them, and why their opponents are scumbags.
We should support candidates for the right reasons. The challenge is to figure out what those reasons are. Candidate A “supports children.” The next person promises to quell inflation. Another claims he’ll quickly rid the streets of crime.
The “right reasons” are lost in the din.
Many candidates promise things they cannot possibly deliver. Local candidates may criticize economic policies and promise to lower taxes or gas prices. That may sound great but means little. Inflation, the price of gasoline, and shortage of computer chips are international issues. There’s not much a local candidate can do.
Another tactic is simple blaming. No local, state or national problem is one person’s fault. It’s easy to point a finger at an opponent, but not so easy to offer feasible alternatives.
We need to hold candidates accountable when they state positions or make guarantees. We can ask: How do you plan to address supply chain issues? How would you address crime issues in our community? How would you revise our tax structure? Exactly where would you cut state spending? Define what additional state spending you feel is necessary. When you say you “support children,” what does that mean? Do you have specific programs or policies that would help our youth?
Your list of questions might be different from mine. You might be asking: How can we support our state’s agriculture community, yet still protect our natural resources? How do you plan to address the number of sub-standard bridges in our rural county?
Don’t let anyone get away with vaguely sourced solutions. “All we have to do is (insert idea here) and everything will be fine.” No, nothing going on today in our complex communities, counties and state has an easy solution.
What’s most important to you and your family? And who are the people who will help lead us?
There’s no one named Sabrina on my ballot, but I will keep her message in my head. I’m going to vote for those who’ve shown the depth of their experience, knowledge and commitment — for the right reasons.
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
