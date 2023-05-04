Last week, the Senate heard the Democrats’ Transportation budget bill. This legislation contains $2.7 billion in tax increases, including tab fees and vehicle registration taxes as well as motor vehicle tax hikes. The tax increases are part of Democrats’ $10 billion tax increase agenda, which they are seeking despite the state holding a record $17.5 billion budget surplus. Among them:

$901.81 million: 8% increase to the vehicle registration tax. The bill also slows the vehicle depreciation schedule, so people could pay up to 33% more every year 

