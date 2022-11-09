Sal Khan is making what appears to be a wonderful, free offer to high school and college students as well as their families. He’s providing free online one-on-one tutoring in pre-algebra, algebra 1-2, calculus, geometry, trigonometry, pre-calculus, calculus and statistics. He’s also offering free tutoring about how to do well on the SAT college entrance test and Advanced Placement math and science tests. 

Before deciding on whether you want to check out the offer, you might want to know who Sal Khan is. A few facts:

Load comments