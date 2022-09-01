September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide rates in Minnesota declined slightly in 2020, but it's important to remember there were a record number of suicides in 2019, and this is the sixth year in a row where more than 700 Minnesotans have died by suicide. There are far too many deaths, and many families are devastated by these deaths.
Just as many people know first aid, people need to know the warning signs of suicide and what to do. Some of the warning signs include:
Previous suicide attempts
Statements revealing a desire to die
Expressions of hopelessness or having no reason to live
Prolonged depression, being very sad
Sudden changes in behavior
Unexplained anger, aggression, or irritability
Withdrawing from friends and family, giving away prized possessions
Changes in eating or sleeping habits
Using drugs or alcohol more often
If you are worried about yourself, a family member, or a friend, know that caring help is available. There is hope. People can now call or text 988 to be connected to a trained counselor. All Minnesota counties have a mobile mental health crisis team that can help in a crisis. And in Minnesota, 911 operators are supposed to link people to the mobile crisis team if appropriate.
NAMI Minnesota offers several suicide prevention classes during September, including QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), which teaches the three steps anyone can take to help prevent suicide. A special panel via zoom will be held on September 9th to help people understand the cultural considerations when addressing suicide prevention.
Suicide is a public health issue and is preventable. Please join in the efforts to save lives. Learn more about the steps you can take and the resources in your community by visiting NAMI Minnesota's website at www.namimn.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.