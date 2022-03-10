Shortcomings in Minnesota's gun law

In recent weeks, there has been quite a bit of media coverage of issues I am involved in. Last year, KARE 11 did an investigation into the loophole in state law that allowed the Allina Clinic shooter to legally obtain a gun. A day after the one year anniversary of that tragic day, I introduced a bill that addresses the shortcomings in the law that allowed that to happen. I was interviewed recently about that new bill by both KARE 11 and Fox 9.
My bill, HF 3275 says that a misdemeanor charge would not be allowed to be dismissed based on a report of mental incompetence, but would have to go before a judge for an official judicial finding. If a judge finds that a person is mentally incompetent to stand trial, that information is legally required to appear on a background check, thus barring that person from legally purchasing or possessing a firearm.
I was also recently quoted in an article on the resignation of Hennepin Technical College's president, following multiple accusations of harassment and horrible treatment by his employees.
"The system failed the staff, faculty, and students of Hennepin Tech, and should never have allowed this abuse to continue unabated for six years," said O'Neill, who led the call for Irving's resignation last week. "We all need answers from the Board and the MNState system leadership about how this president was allowed to continue his behavior through three contracts over six years with no evidence of discipline whatsoever."
This is absolutely unacceptable. He was credibly accused, those accusations were substantiated after an outside investigation, and yet he will still receive four months pay from his $232,000 yearly salary, tucked safely away within the system's Office of Equity and Inclusion. As I was quoted saying in the Star Tribune, this process of simply shuffling problematic staff around when their misconduct is discovered needs to end immediately.
I have no doubt that this reassignment will not make a difference in the way he treats staff. Actual discipline is needed in this case, and staff must be protected from harassment, bullying and retaliation. Once again, I am calling for answers from the Minnesota State Chancellor and Board of Trustees who were appointed by Governors Dayton and Walz. The "system" needs to change today to actually protect faculty, staff and students from tyrants in positions of power.
