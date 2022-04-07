On March 29, we observed the 5th annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day. As a Vietnam era Veteran myself, this day holds an important place in history, as March 29, 1973, was the day the last United States combat troops departed Vietnam.
Thank you to all the brave men and women who served and sacrificed on behalf of our nation. Your service will always be honored and remembered.
Additionally, the Senate recently unanimously passed significant drought relief and animal disease outbreak prevention legislation, which is targeted to help Minnesota farmers in need. This bill responds to last year’s drought and invests in preparations for future challenges.
The $10 million bill, SF 3479, appropriates $7 million for grants of up to $5,000 for livestock and specialty crop farmers in counties that were designated as a primary natural disaster area by the USDA between July 20 and Dec. 31, 2021.
Further, the bill includes $1.5 million to the Rural Finance Authority to reimburse them for drought relief loans that they have already processed or are currently processing.
Our farmers also face impending animal disease threats, including the African Swine Fever (ASF) and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). And recently, Minnesota reported its first HPAI outbreak, affecting flocks in three counties.
To prevent an agricultural disaster, this package also includes $1 million for the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Minnesota to purchase equipment to test for animal diseases, such as ASF, HPAI and Chronic Wasting Disease.
The bill unlocks $426,000 that is currently in the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Emergency Account to purchase poultry drinking water tests for HPAI. Finally, $500,000 is also included for transfer into the account for further animal disease testing and response.
Our local farmers have been hit hard by the alternating floods and drought, and it’s imperative to mitigate the damage farmers experienced and invest in measures to combat future challenges. I am proud to have joined my colleagues in passing this important legislation to provide much needed support to Minnesota’s farmers.
This week at the Capitol, we also passed key legislation for a three-year extension of the successful Minnesota Premium Security Plan, known as ‘reinsurance.’ This program lowers the cost of the individual market health insurance plans by covering some of the more expensive care costs for people in the individual market.
Senate Republicans originally passed reinsurance with funding for five years, with no significant policy changes. This can be contrasted with the reinsurance bill passed by House Democrats, which included significant policy changes but no funding.
It was important for legislators to pass this legislation this week, as we faced an April 1 deadline to meet a federal requirement to continue the program. And the three-year extension is the longest extension the legislature has agreed upon and provides the most stability for the market.
With families’ budgets being affected due to skyrocketing inflation rates, it’s critical to ensure they are not also hit with high health care premiums, and the reinsurance extension will help guarantee just that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.