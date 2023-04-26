This week, we heard a number of the Democrats’ budget bills on the Senate floor. This includes two budget bills for the Senate State and Local Government and Veterans Committee, for which I serve as the Republican lead of this legislative session.

 On Thursday, April 20, with strong bipartisan support, the Minnesota Senate passed a Veterans and Military Affairs budget bill that recognizes the contributions of both current military members and veterans across the state of Minnesota. This legislation provides support during military service and care for veterans struggling with homelessness and PTSD. It also increases funding for veterans’ cemeteries so they can be laid to rest with the respect they deserve.

