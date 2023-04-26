This week, we heard a number of the Democrats’ budget bills on the Senate floor. This includes two budget bills for the Senate State and Local Government and Veterans Committee, for which I serve as the Republican lead of this legislative session.
On Thursday, April 20, with strong bipartisan support, the Minnesota Senate passed a Veterans and Military Affairs budget bill that recognizes the contributions of both current military members and veterans across the state of Minnesota. This legislation provides support during military service and care for veterans struggling with homelessness and PTSD. It also increases funding for veterans’ cemeteries so they can be laid to rest with the respect they deserve.
This bill provides support throughout the continuum of a service member’s life – from the recruitment bonuses when they sign up; training and equipment while they serve; support as they transition to civilian life; and support for them as they enter their golden years. This includes increased funding and eligibility for bonuses for members who served during the post-9/11 military era. The legislation also continues funding for the three new veteran homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston.
Supporting our Minnesota veterans and military members is not a partisan issue. The Senate’s bipartisan passage of the Veterans budget bill is a perfect example of working across the aisle on behalf of Minnesotans. Our service members put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms, and we owe it to them to support them when they come back home. They do it because they care about their country and making the world a better place, and it’s on all elected officials to honor their commitment and service.
Additionally, on Friday, April 21, Senate Democrats passed a hyper-partisan State Government budget bill. This legislation will astronomically grow state government bureaucracy, resulting in approximately a 40% increase in spending above the previous budget cycle.
Taxpayers were deceived. Democrats campaigned on returning the whole surplus to Minnesotans, but this is not happening. Under the Democrats’ State Government bill, taxpayers are seeing the whole surplus being spent on more taxes, fees, and fines, while rules and regulations are being placed on their lives. Government is ‘we the people’ not political thieves stealing from citizens’ savings accounts.
Republicans offered key amendments during the floor debate to address our concerns. Democrats, however, failed to accept most proposed changes. Among them is a provision that would provide additional money to support Minnesota’s efforts to protect taxpayer dollars from fraud and abuse. My colleagues and I also sought to remove expensive climate change standards for building materials and spend the money on fraud, waste and abuse in grant systems.
Senate Republicans did succeed in adopting an amendment to require legislative approval of the state flag proposed by the working group. Originally, the bill put forth a large taskforce that would present flag options and without legislative action, approve a new flag. Republicans were concerned that such an important symbol of our state should have more oversight and final approval by elected officials from every part of the state.
As additional budget bills move through the legislative process, I will continue to share updates.
This week, I had the opportunity to meet with a group from the St. Cloud Department of Corrections. We discussed the varied work of our correctional officers and how state legislators can further support Minnesota’s correctional system. It was a privilege to meet with you in St. Paul!
