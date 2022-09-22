Dave Thompson column logo MT

Minnesota has had a mandatory seatbelt law since 2009.  The statute requires that every occupant of a vehicle be buckled up or seated in the correct child restraint and that seatbelts should be worn correctly.  Seatbelts should be worn low and snug across the hips and shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back.   Law Enforcement can stop and ticket unbelted drivers or passengers including those in the back seat.  A seat belt violation can cost more than $100. 

Lack of seat belt use is a contributing factor in about 30 percent of all motorists killed.  In 2020, 105 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads compared to 73 in 2019.  2020 saw the highest number of unbelted fatalities (13) of 15–19-year-olds since 2012 when there were 36.  In a crash, odds are four times greater for injury if a motorist is not buckled up.  In 2020, 79 percent of unbelted deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota outside the metro area.

