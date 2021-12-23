After a couple of years of difficulty, Christmas in 2021 will resemble Christmases of old for the vast majority of us. We are once again gathering with our families, seeing our loved ones, and taking precautions to keep ourselves safe and healthy. That is fantastic news.
No matter how you plan to spend your Christmas, it is important to remember the Reason for the Season – remembering and celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The Reason for hope and joy.
As always, I love seeing your traditions and creative celebrations on social media. There are so many unique and wonderful ways, big and small, that people in our district celebrate Christmas. Some of them have even inspired ideas for my own family.
I love seeing the beautifully decorated homes. I love reading stories about our neighbors volunteering at food banks or homeless shelters to give back to those less fortunate. I love the clothing and sock drives. I love seeing your recipes for cookies, cakes, and bread. (I even have my own bread and jam recipe that is a big hit with our friends and family!) I love seeing your homemade gifts, the purchases you make in support of our local businesses, and your small acts of kindness.
As we strive to meet the needs of our friends, loved ones, and neighbors, please take care to meet your own needs as well. I wrote about this last week, but I want to mention it again because it is particularly important this time of year.
For many people, the holidays are a source of significant stress and anxiety. Please take care of yourself by making sure you are getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, staying active, and managing your health.
For the problems that go deeper, know that there are resources available. RALI Minnesota – the prescription drug abuse leadership initiative – has a good list of additional tips:
One of the things I love most about our country is that we are not exclusionary. Each of us has the freedom to worship as we choose; to celebrate the holidays as we wish, and to honor the rituals and traditions passed down to us by the generations that came before. But the values of Christmas -- spending time with loved ones, sharing with others, helping your neighbors -- are universal.
As always, if you have questions or concerns feel free to contact me any time. You can call me at 651-296-5655 or send me an email at sen.mary.kiffmeyer@senate.mn. It is a privilege to serve as your state senator.
Ralph and I wish you and your family a wonderful Christmas.
