As we gather on Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks and remember what, and most importantly who, we have in our lives. 

The first Thanksgiving celebration of the colonists came after a year of success. Lots to celebrate. But the prior year was full of hardships. Full of lessons learned and sadness. Sometimes it takes a year of sadness to give perspective to life – it is not always rosy. But even in the hard times, we can find gratitude. Grateful for all the help with life’s tasks. Grateful for the presence of others. Studies have shown that an attitude of gratitude is a healthy state of mind. 

