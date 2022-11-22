As we gather on Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks and remember what, and most importantly who, we have in our lives.
The first Thanksgiving celebration of the colonists came after a year of success. Lots to celebrate. But the prior year was full of hardships. Full of lessons learned and sadness. Sometimes it takes a year of sadness to give perspective to life – it is not always rosy. But even in the hard times, we can find gratitude. Grateful for all the help with life’s tasks. Grateful for the presence of others. Studies have shown that an attitude of gratitude is a healthy state of mind.
Thanksgiving in the colonies is often attributed to the autumn harvest between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag natives in 1621. And for more than two hundred years, days of thanksgiving were observed by the colonies and later, the states. However, it was not until 1863 when Thanksgiving was officially declared a national holiday by President Abraham Lincoln after a particularly difficult year.
In July 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg saw more than 50,000 American casualties. Despite the many losses, the United States experienced a key victory during these three days of battle. And on Oct. 3, 1863, with this victory in mind along with acknowledge of its great cost, President Abraham Lincoln delivered a proclamation, which is viewed as the beginning of the national holiday of Thanksgiving Day.
“I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”
As I reflect on all that I am appreciative for in my life, I would like to thank each of you for allowing me the privilege of serving as your voice in the Minnesota Senate. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to represent our wonderful district and the people who make it such a special place.
