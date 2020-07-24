Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.