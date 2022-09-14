Learning is lifelong and began even before we were born. And after birth, our parents served as our first and most important teachers. That is why it is so essential to instill in our children a love of learning, and one of the best ways to do that is by reading with them.

A 2019 study found that young children who were read five books a day start kindergarten having heard around 1.4 million more words than children who were never read to. Even if a child is read only one book a day, they will still have heard around 290,000 more words by age five than a child who did not regularly have books read to them. This gives the kids a basis for their own vocabulary and reading. In addition, parents discussing what they are reading is a further help. Kids can understand way more complex information than they can read. 

Load comments