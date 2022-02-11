So, what’s with the shortage of cream cheese? Or maybe by the time you read this, cream cheese will again be in good supply and another grocery item will go missing from the shelves.
We’re now almost two years beyond the mass toilet paper frenzy of March 2020. Remember the images of grocery carts piled with three or four of those massive multi-TP bundles? I bet some of you still have a pack or two or three from early-pandemic panic shopping.
I’ve tried not to hoard supplies over these past two crazy years, but I admit to occasionally “stocking up.” I define stocking up as having an extra one or two of whatever, but not 10.
Over these past months, I’ve often been surprised to see what item has suddenly disappeared from stores.
The peanut butter and bread shortage made some sense – the kids were suddenly home from school and needed lunch. And I heard that certain brands of peanut butter (the one that choosy mothers choose) was gone for a long time.
I’m not a big pop drinker but the one brand I liked disappeared overnight.
We buy a specific brand of margarine – that was gone for quite a while.
When I was buying everything we needed for our Christmas Day dinner, I found plenty of ham and other side dish ingredients to choose from. I even made green bean casserole for the first time in my life. (It was OK.)
But our Christmas Eve dinner was another story. We were cooking only for the four of us – my husband, myself and our two adult sons. They are not into the traditional Scandinavian foods from years gone by. I made sure to get some lefse for myself, but the guys aren’t interested.
I offered to make my very good and easy enchilada casserole. We all like Mexican food, and my suggestion was given six thumbs up.
My grocery run was going well, I was still two days early and found the store stocked quite nicely. There were plenty of fresh jalapenos and other items. However, when I got to the aisle for Mexican food, the enchilada sauce area was empty! Was I part of a new trend where we all serve enchiladas for Christmas?
After rummaging through what was left, I did find two lonely cans hiding behind the organic gluten-free taco seasoning. My menu would go on as planned.
And while I was obsessing with my traumas, I failed to realize that a major shortage of cream cheese was going on around me. It wasn’t until the next day, when chatting with some friends, I learned that crisis situations were happening in many families. Favorite desserts, sweets, cookies and cheesecakes were in jeopardy. (And just what does one put on a bagel instead?)
While I don’t know what lead to the enchilada shortage, I researched to learn what happened to the cream cheese. According to several online news reports, cream cheese demand grew during the pandemic. One manufacturer said sales were up 18% as more people baked at home. Demand was strong.
But the final straw was a cyberattack! Schreiber Foods in Wisconsin got hit by hackers and had to shut down for several days before the cream cheese prime time of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas.
I read the shortage should be short-lived, but the last time I looked, the cream cheese shelves were still mostly empty. And even though I don’t need any right now, I feel the urge to buy some if I see it.
And that’s the curse and perhaps the lesson to be learned from these shortages – resist the urge to buy carts full of toilet paper or cream cheese or enchilada sauce. Maybe we should learn to make do with what we have and be thankful for that.
Hmm, I wonder, how would cream of mushroom soup taste in enchiladas?
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
