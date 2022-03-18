This week, House Democrats guaranteed a massive tax hike on Minnesota employers by refusing to act on a bill to repay our Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund that was emptied out and spent into a $2.7 Billion deficit during the pandemic. House Republicans tried twice to bring the bill up for a vote, however Democrats in the House blocked the move both times.
March 15th is a deadline that we knew was coming for months now. There have been warnings from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) leaders about what would happen if we failed to pass a bill, and everyone except for House Democrats are united in wanting to pass a standalone bill as quickly as possible. Nearly a month ago, Senate Republicans and Democrats united together to pass this bill on a vote of 55-11. Governor Walz said he would sign it. House Democrats stand alone in shouldering responsibility for the massive tax increases that are coming for Minnesota employers.
It has been over a month since House Democrats held their last committee hearing on the UI bill. DEED testified in committee that doing nothing would result in six years of tax increases on businesses. They also raised significant concerns about the consequences of delaying action on this bill past March 15, saying it would be "extremely complex" and "exceptionally difficult" to unwind once the billing process is in motion, and that it would take "unprecedented effort" to get refunds back to businesses that overpay. They also said refunds could take more than six months to get back to employers. This, especially in light of the thin margins many small businesses grapple with and the shutdowns and limitations of the last few years, is unacceptable.
Why, you ask, are House Democrats refusing to pass this bill? They are using it as a bargaining chip to get $1 billion in front line workers pay for nearly 800,000 workers who were only required to work three weeks during the pandemic to qualify. It is four times the amount that had been previously agreed to.
House Democrats Monday refused to even put the House session into recess to give leaders more time to negotiate a deal and pass the bill on time. Make no mistake, House Democrats own every penny of this increase that is about to hit Minnesota's employers, and the ramifications that result from that. I will continue fighting for our local businesses throughout this session.
Please Contact Me
As always, if you need assistance on an issue pertaining to state government or have concerns or ideas about legislation, my office is available to you. You can e-mail at rep.marion.oneill@house.mn or call my office at 651-296-5063. You can also write a letter to me. My office address at the Capitol is 357 State Offic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.