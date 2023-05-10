In the pantheon of writings about Congress, California Rep. Katie Porter’s new book will almost certainly draw attention for her unvarnished takes on the institution and her colleagues. In I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan, Porter finds plenty of targets, including her fellow House members, staffers, lobbyists—and how a seat in Congress is increasingly out of reach for ordinary Americans. “Congress is full of multimillionaires for the same reason that the NBA is full of tall people,” Porter—a single working mother—writes. “It’s easier to get recruited and win with such advantages.” 

That’s all good fodder for commentary, but the line that really drew my attention is one that probably won’t get much notice. “As I see it,” she writes, “the real work of Congress is civic education.”

Load comments