Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, issued the following statement regarding news last week that Gov. Walz intends to keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to assist the city’s depleted police department.
“While I wish action was taken sooner, last week’s announcement is good news for Minneapolis residents that have suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime in the city and inaction from their elected officials,” said Novotny. “Despite this positive step, Gov. Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
House Republicans first urged the Governor to deploy the State Patrol and other law enforcement resources to high-crime areas in June 2021. Gov. Walz waited until May 2022 before announcing new public safety efforts involving the State Patrol.
Novotny continued, “I have proposed a multi-jurisdictional approach to address violent crime in the metro area since being elected in February 2020, before COVID, and before the May 2020 riots. My latest proposal does not rely solely on the State Patrol and BCA agents. While State Troopers have done a great job of interrupting the lawlessness in the metro area, Gov. Walz is nevertheless pulling them away from other parts of the state that depend on them to keep their communities and highways safe. That’s why a multi-jurisdictional approach would be the best path forward. Finally, I hope that Gov. Walz’s newfound interest in public safety doesn’t end on November 9th and that he commits to working with us to support public safety for all Minnesotans.”
