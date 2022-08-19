Paul Novotny column logo MT

Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, issued the following statement regarding news last week that Gov. Walz intends to keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to assist the city’s depleted police department.

“While I wish action was taken sooner, last week’s announcement is good news for Minneapolis residents that have suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime in the city and inaction from their elected officials,” said Novotny. “Despite this positive step, Gov. Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”

